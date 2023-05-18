close

SC verdict on 'Jallikattu' gives hope for legalising 'Dhirio': AAP MLA

The MLA said that he will continue to take steps to evolve a consensus among fellow lawmakers and government to make this Goan tradition a legally-practised reality

Press Trust of India Panaji
Bull tamers attempt to tame a bull during the Avaniyapuram jallikattu as part of Pongal celebrations in Madurai (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA in Goa, Venzy Viegas, on Thursday said the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the validity of Amendment Acts allowing bull-taming sport "Jallikattu" has given hope for legalising Goa's traditional bullfighting sport.

Bullfights, locally known as 'Dhirio', have been banned in Goa for the violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the validity of amendment Acts of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka which allowed bull-taming sport "Jallikattu", bullock-cart races and buffalo racing sport "Kambala" respectively. Viegas, who represents Benaulim Assembly constituency in South Goa, known to be a hub of bullfighting, said the top court's judgement on Jallikattu upholds the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act of 2017.

"It's a window of hope to legalise Goa's traditional bullfighting sport," he said. Viegas said if the cruelty element is minimised by a Goa specific statute, it will pass the test of law. In the recently-held Budget session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, the AAP legislator had submitted a private members' bill on the lines to address the cruelty aspect of bullfighting. The MLA said that he will continue to take steps to evolve a consensus among fellow lawmakers and government to make this Goan tradition a legally-practised reality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AAP Supreme Court Jallikattu

First Published: May 18 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

