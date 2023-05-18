Dhirendra Shastri: Self-styled godman who ducked proving his 'superpowers'



Who is he? Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, a self-styled godman called Bageshwar Dham Sarkar by his followers, is the head of a temple in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. He claims he has superpowers but skipped an event that had invited him to prove it.



Shastri, 26 now, too began by holding court like his grandfather and became the chief of Bageshwar Dham Temple in the village of Gadha in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. Born as Dhirendra Krishna Garg in July 1996, he later adopted the name Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. His paternal grandfather, Bhagwandas Garg, was an ascetic who held court near the Hanuman temple at the Nirmohi Akhara, a Hindu order of warrior-saints, in Varanasi.



Rationalist challenge Shastri tells followers he can read minds and has mastered the power of Sanatan Dharma mantras. Several followers have claimed he used his abilities to solve their problems.

Also Read Joshimath in focus, all you must know about Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra As Nitish tries to bring Opposition together, here's a look at his journey Fintech companies in talks to decide on rules for self-regulation Fight over control of Hikal: Hiremath, family move HC against Baba Kalyani TMS Ep350: SUVs, Indo-Pak talks, green hydrogen stocks, Char Dham Yatra Odisha likely to get second Vande Bharat Express, says Ashwini Vaishnaw SC refuses to stay Patna High Court order halting caste survey in Bihar Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Rijiju, a look at all law ministers under Modi Facing health problems, lost 35 kgs, Satyendar Jain tells Supreme Court Dwarka Expressway will be completed in next 3-4 months: Nitin Gadkari



“We are making Hindus return to the religion they acquired at birth. Some people are creating a nuisance. They have to be taught a lesson. As long as I am alive, I will make all Sanatani Hindus return to their original faith,” he said. Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, a rationalist group in Maharashtra, asked Shastri to prove his powers at a public event. He didn’t turn up, telling news agency ANI in Raipur: "Anyone can challenge my words and actions on camera. Lakhs come and sit in the court of Bageshwar Balaji. Whatever inspires me, I will write and what I write will turn out to be true. I have faith in my God."



“Bahot jyada bheed ho gayi hai, apaar bheed ho gayi...pagal hi pagal aa gaye hain (There is too much crowd, the crowd has become huge, the madmen have come)," he said. Videos and photos of Shastri’s talks to the devout often become viral on social media but he recently stoked controversy when during a programme he called his followers "pagal" (mad). He had had to cancel aarti when the crowd filled up the venue’s capacity.