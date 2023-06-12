Scientists find a solar eruption that has maintained its temp for six yrs



Scientists have been tracking the continuous evolution of the energy state of the core of a solar eruption that occurred on July 20, 2017. They found that it had, surprisingly, maintained a constant temperature. Scientists in India found that a solar eruption that occurred in July 2017 has maintained its temperature for nearly six years, reported the Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday, June 12.



Scientists now believe that this finding can help improve the understanding of how such eruptions can impact communication systems on Earth. It had erupted energetic and highly-magnetised plasma from the solar corona into space.

How CMEs can disrupt the range of satellites and other technology on Earth

Coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are large-scale eruptions of charged particles (plasma) and magnetic fields from the solar atmosphere into space.

Also Read First hybrid solar eclipse in a decade begins; it won't be visible in India Newly married couples get contraceptives at mass wedding in MP; sparks row Rajasthan govt encourages farmers to set up solar pumps to cut cost Solar capacity installations down by 48% during Jan-Mar: Marcom report Solar energy generation capacity touches 16,000 Mw in Rajasthan Kids under 12 chose YouTube's video content over TikTok: Report Gadkari lays foundation stone for NH projects worth Rs 8,000 crore in UP EC issues directions for officials' transfer in states where polls are due ABD, govt sign $130 mn loan agreement to increase agriculture in Himachal NCMC reviews preparedness for cyclone Biparjoy, assures Guj govt of help



Astronomers researching the solar eruption in 2017, found that despite releasing energetic and highly magnetised plasma from the sun's corona into space, the temperature of the eruption remained constant. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), CMEs have potential destructive properties as they have their own magnetic field and can disrupt earth's magnetic field. It has also been known to cause electrical blackouts and disrupt radio transmissions.



CMEs contain plasma at different temperatures, ranging from cold to extremely hot. As CMEs move, various processes can either heat up or cool down the plasma by exchanging different forms of energy. When the sun releases CMEs, charged particles, and magnetic fields are thrown into space.



However, as CMEs evolve closer to the sun, within 3 times the sun's radius, observations in these regions have been limited. To understand these processes, scientists study the changes in properties like density, temperature, and thermal pressure of CMEs. This knowledge is crucial for monitoring space weather and its consequences on Earth.

What did the scientists find?

The team of scientists consisting of Vaibhav Pant and Dipankar Banerjee and researcher Jyoti Sheoran from Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Govt of India, and Ritesh Patel from Southwest Research Institute, Boulder, USA tracked were part of the team tracking the CME.



Additionally, they observed that the density of the core decreased by about 3.6 times as it moved outward. They observed that despite the core expanding, which would usually cause cooling, the temperature remained constant as it moved from 1.05 to 1.35 times the radius of the sun. They used data from ground-based and space-based instruments to support these findings.



Future prospects of this discovery Based on their observations, the scientists concluded that the expansion of the core behaved more like an isothermal process (constant temperature) rather than an adiabatic process (where heat exchange occurs).