Gadkari lays foundation stone for NH projects worth Rs 8,000 crore in UP



These include five NH projects worth Rs 2,200 crore in the Pratapgarh region and five NH projects worth Rs 6,215 crore in the Deoria Region of Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stones for ten National Highways (NH) projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh.



Road safety work including the installation of street lights and bus shelters among others will be done on NH-31 for Rs 27 crore, the minister said. The construction of Pratapgarh-Musafirkhana section will accelerate the development of the cement plant, gas plant, bottling plant, and dairy milk factory, he added. With the widening of the 43 km of NH-330 from Pratapgarh to Sultanpur being constructed at Rs 1,290 crore, the time taken to travel from Prayagraj to Pratapgarh via Ayodhya will be reduced, Gadkari said. The construction of a 14-km bypass in Pratapgarh at Rs 309 crore will also begin soon, he added.



These projects will encourage investment in Uttar Pradesh and create new employment opportunities, Gadkari added. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the stone-laying ceremony. The construction of a 22-kilometer, four-lane bypass in Deoria at a cost of Rs 1,750 crore will be awarded in August 2023. This project will benefit the backward areas of Deoria and Gorakhpur and Uttar Pradesh’s connectivity with Bihar will also improve because of these projects, Gadkari said.