Newly married couples get contraceptives at mass wedding in MP; sparks row



According to the Times of India (TOI) Jhabua’s administration did this as a part of their family planning initiatives, however ended up facing backlash from the Opposition for “embarrassing” the couples. After a mass wedding in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh (MP), newly-wed couples were surprised to receive condoms and contraceptive pills as wedding gifts from the administration.



The mass wedding was under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana held on Monday and married 292 women. Some state that the contraceptives were given inside makeup boxes with family planning logos such as ‘Nai Pahel Kit’ (new initiative kit) and had stickers of the national health mission inside, others claim that they were handed directly to the couple. The contraceptive pills were also under the ‘Government of India’ supply according to the report.



What are mass weddings? Congress has also reportedly criticised this step stating that while they support family planning, this was not the time nor place to take up such initiatives.

Where is this practiced? Mass weddings, also known as collective weddings or group weddings, refer to ceremonies where multiple couples tie the knot simultaneously in a single event. These events are organised to provide economic support, reduce wedding costs, and promote social equality. Mass weddings have gained popularity in the country due to the diverse socio-cultural landscape and the prevalence of arranged marriages.



As the predominant religion in India, Hindu weddings are most commonly conducted. However, depending on state size and their respective communities, nearly all widely recognised religions have mass weddings including Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Jains. These weddings follow all traditional wedding rituals and may even take place in a house of worship depending on the respective wedding practice. In India, many states offer mass weddings, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, among others.

Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana

Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana (Chief Minister Mass Marriage Scheme) was first launched in Madhya Pradesh in 2006.



This scheme was designed to promote social equality and ensure that couples from financially weaker sections of society could have a dignified wedding ceremony. It aimed to provide financial assistance and support to economically disadvantaged couples to organise their weddings in a collective manner, reducing the financial burden on families.



Benefits Since then the schemes have been taken up in other states and similar mass marriage schemes have been implemented in various states across India organised by both non-government organisations and under government schemes. Uttar Pradesh had reported that as of March 2023, 200,000 women had been married under this scheme.