close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Scientists study EMIC plasma wave identified in Indian Antarctic station

According to the report, the study can help in determining the impact of energetic particles in the radiation belts on low-orbiting satellites

BS Web Team New Delhi
Maitri, Indian Antarctic Station

Photo: Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 6:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Electromagnetic Ion Cyclotron (EMIC) waves, which are a form of plasma waves, have now been identified by scientists in Maitri, the Indian Antarctic station. 
According to the Department of Science and Technology, scientists have also studied the characteristics of the plasma wave, which play a crucial role in the precipitation of killer electrons, which are hazardous to space-borne instruments/ technology.

According to the report, the study can help in determining the impact of energetic particles in the radiation belts on low-orbiting satellites.  
Scientists from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG), an autonomous institute of DST analysed data that was collected by the Induction Coil Magnetometer data, which is installed at the Indian Antarctic station in Maitri. The data was collected between 2011-2017 and it brought out different aspects of the EMIC waves. The scientists also found the location where the waves were generated in space. They also suggested that the lower-frequency waves adjust the higher-frequency waves.

Over 99 per cent of the matter in the visible universe consists of plasma, which also includes the sun, solar wind, the interplanetary medium, the near-Earth region, the magnetosphere, and the upper part of the atmosphere.
The study of the plasma waves helps in providing information on areas/regions that are inaccessible, transporting mass and energy across regions, and how the waves interact with the charged particles. 

Also Read

Missing female scientists and reforming the creaking policy machine

Railways to renovate 1,000 small stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Debris of Chinese rocket to fall back on Earth this weekend: Report

L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

IIT Madras generates power from sea waves, aims to go commercial by 2024

Balakot ops showed air power effectiveness in no war, no peace: IAF chief

India plans to appeal against WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs: Govt

Delhi HC grants MeitY time to frame rules for content on OTT platforms

Over 430% rise in active Covid cases in Delhi since March-end: Data

NSE IFSC-SGX Connect to become operational from Jul 3 in GIFT City


One such wave which was observed in the magnetosphere is the EMIC wave that can resonate with the electrons with a wide energy range --- from 500 keV to hundreds of MeV, and make them precipitate in a high-latitude atmosphere.
The Department of Science and Technology also added that such studies are crucial in improving the understanding o EMIC wave modulation and how they interact with energetic particles. 
Topics : Scientists | BS Web Reports | Antarctica | science & technology

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon