Turkish inflation tops 85% driven by surge in food prices, energy costs
Bank of England tells investors to rein in expectations for rate hikes
Business Standard

Debris of Chinese rocket to fall back on Earth this weekend: Report

The rocket, Long March 5B, was used to send the final part of the Tiangong space station called Mengtian to the space station

Topics
China | space | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

space debris removal
Space debris. Photo: Shutterstock

China is building its new Tiangong space station and the debris of the dead space rocket, Long March 5B, that is being used to transport the parts of the station is likely to fall on Earth by Sunday. According to a report by CNET, the exact place where the debris will fall is not yet known.

"The uncertainty of where the large debris will ultimately land presents a level of risk to human safety and property damage that is well above commonly accepted thresholds," a report by Aerospace Corporation that tracks orbital re-entries, said.

It added, "The 28-hour window for its re-entry and crashing on the surface of the planet will begin on Friday evening (Pacific Time) and continue through Saturday."

The rocket, according to the report, was used to send the final part of the space station called Mengtian to the space station. It is reportedly as tall as a 10-story building. Ted Muelhaupt, a consultant with The Aerospace Corporation's Corporate Chief Engineer's Office, was quoted as saying by space.com that "88% of the world's population is at risk, and so 7 billion people are at risk" from the Chinese space debris falling on them.

Mengtian allows the space station to form a T-shape structure, which is its planned layout.

Long March 5B has a 23-tonne body and is one of China's biggest rockets.

Tiangong is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 18:52 IST

