SCO summit being held virtually after taking factors into account: India

Amid speculations over India's decision to hold the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on July 4 in a virtual format, the government on Friday said that it was never announced that the meeting would be held in person.

"As everyone is aware that in the past some years, several events have taken place virtually so taking all factors into account, we decided that the Summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State will be held in a virtual format on the 4th of July," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

The statement has come just days after the ministry announced that it will host the annual SCO summit in virtual format on July 4.

Last year in September, the in-person SCO summit was held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand that was attended by all top leaders of the grouping including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

India had assumed the rotating chairmanship of the SCO at the Samarkand summit.

The ministry has said that all the SCO member states -- China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan -- have been invited to attend the virtual summit.

Also Read HUL well placed to partner India growth story, says Chairman Nitin Paranjpe IIT Madras to establish Rs 100 cr Innovation & Entrepreneurship fund IIT Kanpur to launch new eMasters program on sustainable construction Pradhan asks IITs to ensure zero tolerance for discrimination on campuses Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty Unprecedented heat and drought threaten global wheat supply: Research Calcutta HC seeks report from WBBSE, on hirring without appointment case Pakistan anti-terrorism court extends bail of former PM Imran Khan Telangana is meeting place of diverse languages, cultures: AP Guv Nazeer Both sides remain in touch: MEA's Arindam Bagchi on journalists' visa issue

Meanwhile, India will host the G20 summit in September in New Delhi, where it plans to invite Presidents Xi and Putin, apart from other leaders of the grouping.

--IANS

ans/vd