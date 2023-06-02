close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Calcutta HC seeks report from WBBSE, on hirring without appointment case

Justice Biswajit Basu of the Calcutta High Court on Friday sought a detailed report from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)

IANS Kolkata
legal, law, judiciary, order

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Justice Biswajit Basu of the Calcutta High Court on Friday sought a detailed report from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) regarding the findings of the CBI that as many as 67 secondary teachers are currently employed in different state-run schools without being provided their appointment letter.

On Friday, the CBI presented a list of 67 teachers whose appointment letters are still lying at the WBBSE office. Expressing shock over the development, Justice Basu said that CBI's findings can open a new chapter in the alleged teacher recruitment scam.

"The CBI should inform the court the details of its stand in the matter," Justice Basu observed.

Thereafter, he directed the WBBSE to present a detailed report on this count to the court at the earliest.

Meanwhile, contradictory figures were submitted to the court by the WBBSE and the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on the number of recommendations for appointments made by the latter in 2020. While WBSSC quoted the figures at 186, WBBSE put the figures at 175. The documents related to recommendation letters of 52 individuals are missing from the WBBSE office.

A number of former top officials of both WBBSE and WBSSC are currently under judicial custody because of their alleged involvement in the multi-crore teacher recruitment case.

Also Read

Legal crisis erupts in Bengal over slander campaign against HC judge

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

RERA becomes functional in Bengal, 18 months after SC order: Top official

Panchayat polls: Suvendu Adhikari approaches SC against Calcutta HC order

SC rejects WB govt plea against HC order protecting Soumendu Adhikari

Pakistan anti-terrorism court extends bail of former PM Imran Khan

Telangana is meeting place of diverse languages, cultures: AP Guv Nazeer

Both sides remain in touch: MEA's Arindam Bagchi on journalists' visa issue

Foxconn declaration shot in the arm for newly-elected Cong govt in K'taka

Haryana has no right on river water from Himachal, says Sukhbir Badal

Former state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee is also behind the bars for over 300 days in the same matter.

The CBI is also examining the role of some other officials of both WBSSC and WBBSE in this connection. In such a situation, the issue of getting employed without appointment letters will surely open a new angle for the investigators.

--IANS

src/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Bengal High Court

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon