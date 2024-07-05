Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tejashwi criticizes govt on NEET, says 'arrest me if you have evidence'

Yadav made these remarks at an event marking 28 years of the formation of his party, led by his father Lalu Prasad, in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi

This government claims to be a double engine. One engine drives corruption, and the other promotes crime: Tejashwi Yadav | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday criticised the Nitish Kumar government for attempting to blame him for the NEET paper leak scam, challenging the ruling NDA to "arrest" him if they had evidence.
Yadav made these remarks at an event marking 28 years of the formation of his party, led by his father Lalu Prasad, in Bihar.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He accused the government of promoting corruption and crime, stating, "This government claims to be a double engine. One engine drives corruption, and the other promotes crime."

"Every issue in the state, whether it's a paper leak, bridge collapse, or murders, is being pinned on Tejashwi. If the government has any evidence against me, they should arrest me instead of making allegations," the 34-year-old leader asserted.
Notably, leaders from Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and BJP alliance have emphasised that a key suspect in the paper leak case had close ties with a staff member of Yadav.
In response, RJD has countered by releasing photographs showing other key suspects with senior ministers in the state.
The paper leak case, initially uncovered when Patna police arrested several people last month, has now been transferred to the CBI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bihar bridge collapse

With four more bridge collapses in a day, Bihar tally touches 10 in 2 weeks

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

PIL filed in Supreme Court over multiple bridge collapse incidents in Bihar

Bulandshahr bridge collapse, bridge collapse

Bihar witnesses another bridge collapse, 10th incident in over 15 days

Bulandshahr bridge collapse, bridge collapse

Petition in SC seeks highest level audit of all existing Bihar bridges

bihar, bridge collapse, bridge collapse, Koshi river bridge collapse

Three more bridges collapse in Bihar, 9th such incident in 15 days

Topics : Bihar Bihar government Tejashwi Yadav NEET row Scam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon