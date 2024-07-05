Tejashwi criticizes govt on NEET, says 'arrest me if you have evidence'

This government claims to be a double engine. One engine drives corruption, and the other promotes crime: Tejashwi Yadav | (Photo: PTI)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday criticised the Nitish Kumar government for attempting to blame him for the NEET paper leak scam, challenging the ruling NDA to "arrest" him if they had evidence.

Yadav made these remarks at an event marking 28 years of the formation of his party, led by his father Lalu Prasad, in Bihar.

He accused the government of promoting corruption and crime, stating, "This government claims to be a double engine. One engine drives corruption, and the other promotes crime."



"Every issue in the state, whether it's a paper leak, bridge collapse, or murders, is being pinned on Tejashwi. If the government has any evidence against me, they should arrest me instead of making allegations," the 34-year-old leader asserted.

Notably, leaders from Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and BJP alliance have emphasised that a key suspect in the paper leak case had close ties with a staff member of Yadav.

In response, RJD has countered by releasing photographs showing other key suspects with senior ministers in the state.

The paper leak case, initially uncovered when Patna police arrested several people last month, has now been transferred to the CBI.