Scribe roughed up at Jantar Mantar; IWPC, Press Club demand probe

Associations of mediapersons on Thursday demanded a probe into the allegations that Delhi Police personnel roughed up a female journalist covering the wrestlers' protests against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

In a joint statement, the Indian Women's Press Corps and the Press Club of India demand a probe into the matter and said strict action should be taken the erring police personnel for their treatment of journalist Sakshi Joshi.

Joshi has alleged she was "manhandled" by Delhi Police personnel on Wednesday night at Jantar Mantar where she was covering the protests by the wrestlers demanding action against WFI chief Singh.

Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate condemned the alleged roughing up of Joshi by Delhi Police.

A scuffle broke out between the wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel on Wednesday night when AAP leaders brought folding beds to the protest site.

In a video being circulated on social media platforms, some of the protesters can be heard accusing a police personnel of attacking two wrestlers under the influence of alcohol.

Also Read IOA President PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers, assures support Congress demands court-monitored probe into Jantar Mantar scuffle Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know Listen to 'Mann ki Baat' of protesting women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal to PM My heart goes out to those affected: Abhinav Bindra on Wrestlers' protest SC refuses to hear plea against disqualification of convicted politicians Re-examine rape complaint against Vijayvargiya, others: SC tells court Delhi govt to launch campaign to curb dust pollution next week: Gopal Rai Delhi records fresh 199 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate at 7.07% Patna High Court orders stay on Bihar govt's caste-based survey

"Sufficient women officers were on duty during the night. On the medical examination, no police personnel were found drunk. Five police personnel sustained injuries during the night scuffle," Delhi Police said on Twitter giving an update on the incident at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night.