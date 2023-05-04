close

Scribe roughed up at Jantar Mantar; IWPC, Press Club demand probe

Associations of media persons demanded a probe into the allegations that Delhi Police personnel roughed up a female journalist covering the wrestlers' protests

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Wrestlers protest

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Associations of mediapersons on Thursday demanded a probe into the allegations that Delhi Police personnel roughed up a female journalist covering the wrestlers' protests against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

In a joint statement, the Indian Women's Press Corps and the Press Club of India demand a probe into the matter and said strict action should be taken the erring police personnel for their treatment of journalist Sakshi Joshi.

Joshi has alleged she was "manhandled" by Delhi Police personnel on Wednesday night at Jantar Mantar where she was covering the protests by the wrestlers demanding action against WFI chief Singh.

Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate condemned the alleged roughing up of Joshi by Delhi Police.

A scuffle broke out between the wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel on Wednesday night when AAP leaders brought folding beds to the protest site.

In a video being circulated on social media platforms, some of the protesters can be heard accusing a police personnel of attacking two wrestlers under the influence of alcohol.

"Sufficient women officers were on duty during the night. On the medical examination, no police personnel were found drunk. Five police personnel sustained injuries during the night scuffle," Delhi Police said on Twitter giving an update on the incident at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jantar Mantar Journalist Delhi Police Protest

First Published: May 04 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

