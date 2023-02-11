Adani group firms pledge shares for lenders of AEL: SBICAP Trustee

Three companies have pledged for lenders to the Indian conglomerate's flagship Adani Enterprises, which pulled a $2.5 billion share sale during a recent market rout, the debt trustee firm said.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd pledged to SBICAP Trustee Co, the firm said in Friday filings to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The trustee, a unit of India's biggest state lender, State Bank of India, said it had pledges for worth 1% of Adani Ports, up from 0.65%, for 0.55% of Adani Transmission, up from 0.44%, and for 1.06% of Adani Green, up from 0.68%.

SBICAP Trustee said it had received the pledges in its capacity as "security trustee" of the lenders of Adani Enterprises.

Group companies controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani have lost more than $100 billion in market value since Jan. 24, when a U.S. short seller issued a scathing report on the apples-to-airports conglomerate.

Hindenburg Research accused the group of stock manipulation and improper use of offshore tax havens. The group has rejected the firm's findings and denied any wrongdoing.

India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, is investigating the Adani group's links to some of the investors in the conglomerate's aborted share sale, sources told Reuters on Friday.

Fitch estimates that loans to all entities account for 0.8% to 1.2% of total lending by Indian banks rated by the agency.

State Bank of India's exposure to the group was 0.9% of its loan book, or around 270 billion Indian rupees ($3.3 billion), Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara has said.

The Adani exposure of Indian banks is not enough to affect their credit profiles, two global rating agencies have said.

($1 = 82.5100 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)