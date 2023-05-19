close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Supreme Court allows axing of khair trees on govt forest land in HP

In a major reprieve, the Supreme Court has permitted axing of khair trees on government forest land in 10 forest divisions of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said

IANS Shimla
Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a major reprieve, the Supreme Court has permitted axing of khair trees on government forest land in 10 forest divisions of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Friday.

He said that the government had pleaded the case in the court and it has delivered the judgment in favour of the state.

"A working plan is ready for the felling of khair trees in five forest divisions - Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Nalagarh and Kutlehar - and the yield prescribed is 16,500 trees per annum. The extraction of khair will commence shortly," an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

He said that the preparation of a working plan for the remaining five forest divisions - Nahan, Paonta Sahib, Dharamshala, Nurpur and Dehra - are underway. Forest officers would initiate the process of inspecting the forests and counting of khair trees would be conducted to prepare a working plan for these five forest divisions.

According to Sukhu, the felling of khair trees is better for forest management and its rejuvenation, besides revenue generation for the state exchequer. Most of the khair trees are decaying due to non-extraction of the timber in time and this is a major obstacle in the direction of better forest management.

The Chief Minister said that the Supreme Court had allowed the felling of khair trees in 2018 on an experimental basis to know the results of silviculture felling of khair trees.

Also Read

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal's chief minister today

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19

Use of tech in judicial system ensures transparency, productivity: CM Sukhu

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu next Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy: Congress

Leaders from Shimla district, Rajput community lead in HP cabinet extension

CRPF Commandos conduct special drill in J&K's Dal Lake ahead of G20 summit

Jharkhand RERA blacklists firms, 3 partners for violation of norms

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be ready by next week, check details here

Kiren Rijiju takes charge as earth sciences minister, thanks PM Modi

BGMI game on 3-month trial, closely watching user harm, addiction: MoS IT

"Now the apex court was convinced with the opinion of the Forest Department as the Central Empowered Committee had submitted its findings to the court and it has allowed the felling of khair trees," he added.

--IANS

vg/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Himachal Pradesh

First Published: May 19 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Expect RBI to start rate cuts by end of FY24: HDFC Bank chief economist

abheek barua, abheek
4 min read

Navy's Submarine Vaghsheer begins sea trials, to be commissioned next year

Submarine
2 min read

Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past

Photo: Shutterstock
5 min read

Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary

Suzlon
1 min read

India eyes nationwide use of 1% of SAF for domestic airlines by 2025

Airport
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt plans to set up 8 new cities in country to ease population burden

India, India population
2 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Report

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

The kerala story
3 min read

Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past

Photo: Shutterstock
5 min read

Adani-Hindenburg: SC panel says can't pinpoint regulatory failure

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon