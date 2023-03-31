How Nandan Nilekani seeded path-breaking initiatives for Digital India

In this section

Aadhaar Mitra: Everything you need to know about UIDAI's AI-based chatbot

Verify Aadhaar before accepting it as proof of identity, says UIDAI

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Infosys Q2 preview: Revenue could rise by up to 26% YoY; share buyback eyed

Nandan Nilekani needs no introduction. He is among those who created a strong foundation for the $194-billion Indian information technology services industry and, moreover, has been aptly hailed as th

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com