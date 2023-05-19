close

Why is there delay in justice to wrestlers: Congress' Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday met the protesting wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar, and questioned the delay in justice to those who have made the country proud

IANS New Delhi
Sachin Pilot

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday met the protesting wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar, and questioned the delay in justice to those who have made the country proud.

Pilot arrived at Jantar Mantar and spoke to wrestlers at length.

Speaking to the media after meeting the protesting wrestlers, Pilot said, "For the last 26 days our wrestlers have been sitting in protest to share their pain. Everyone supports them, but the justice which should have been given to them is being delayed."

Targeting the government, Pilot said, "Why is there delay in justice to those who made us proud? Administration and police must act swiftly."

He said that if the youth, farmers and wrestlers are not happy then the country can't prosper.

"The pain and issues of wrestlers need to be heard and addressed and the government and administration must act swiftly on the grievances of protesting wrestlers and justice should be delivered," he demanded.

He also pointed out that several people are coming to support the wrestlers here, but it is sad that the wrestlers are yet to get justice despite sitting here for the last several days.

"Action must be taken on their complaint so that the wrestlers are convinced of the action," the Congress leader said.

To another question about the remarks of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh that medals can be bought for Rs 15, Pilot said, "For the last 26 days wrestlers are protesting and if they would have got timely justice then there was no need for them to sit here. They are sitting here in this heat as no action has been taken."

The wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar for last 26 days and have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

--IANS

aks/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sachin Pilot Congress

First Published: May 19 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

