Security beefed up across West Bengal in view of Kali Puja, Diwali

In state capital Kolkata, over 5,000 police personnel were deployed to maintain the law and order situation and also keep a vigil on celebrations with illegal firecrackers, they said

diwali

Representative image | Photo: Sarthak Choudhury

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 9:44 AM IST
Security was tightened across West Bengal on Sunday in view of Kali Puja and Diwali, officials said.
In state capital Kolkata, over 5,000 police personnel were deployed to maintain the law and order situation and also keep a vigil on celebrations with illegal firecrackers, they said.
Police personnel were deployed at strategic locations in the city, besides shopping malls, markets, religious places, railway stations and jetties, they said.
Twenty-one police officers of deputy commissioner rank were on duty, besides 35 assistant commissioners, they added.
Security was also beefed up in nearby Barasat and Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district where thousands of people hit the streets to visit the community Kali Puja pandals, they added.
Similar was the security situation in other major cities of the state, including Siliguri, Asansol, Durgapur and Kalyani, officials said.
"We have taken all precautionary measures in view of Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations. Our officers will maintain law and order, besides keeping a tab on whether banned firecrackers are being burst," a police officer said.
Fire and emergency services were kept on standby, while hospitals have also been asked to remain prepared to deal with emergencies, officials said.

Topics : West Bengal Diwali security

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

