Three tourists killed in J-K's Dal Lake houseboat fire incident, 8 rescued

Three tourists were killed and eight others had to be rescued after the fire that broke out at a Houseboat on Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, three tourists from Bangladesh namely Anindaya Kowshal, Das Gupta, and Mohammad Moinud, who were staying in houseboat Safeena lost their lives in the devastating fire, they added.

"Three dead while eight people were rescued after several houseboats gutted in a massive fire in Dal Lake," Jammu and Kashmir police said on Sunday.

Pertinently, eight people were evacuated to safety through timely and valiant action by joint efforts of Srinagar Police, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and civilians, as per officials.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in the Dal Lake fire incident.

"I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to the unfortunate fire incident at Dal Lake, Srinagar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have directed the District Administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons," the LG said.

In the early hours of Saturday, a massive fire gutted five houseboats in Srinagar's Dal Lake, killing three Bangladeshi tourists who were in one of the vessels, as per officials.

The blaze broke out in the houseboats along Ghat no 9 in the Dal Lake area.

As per officials, the flames quickly spread and engulfed five houseboats namely Safeena, Sabreena, Young Gulshan, Lala Rukh, and Khar Palace.

Moreover, seven residential huts and neighbouring houses in the vicinity were also gutted in the ensuing blaze.

In this regard, a fire incident report has been lodged at RM Bagh police station and an investigation was initiated.

