Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

Three tourists killed in J-K's Dal Lake houseboat fire incident, 8 rescued

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in the Dal Lake fire incident

Kashmir,Dal Lake

In the early hours of Saturday, a massive fire gutted five houseboats in Srinagar's Dal Lake, killing three Bangladeshi tourists who were in one of the vessels, as per officials.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 9:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three tourists were killed and eight others had to be rescued after the fire that broke out at a Houseboat on Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Saturday, police said on Sunday.
According to officials, three tourists from Bangladesh namely Anindaya Kowshal, Das Gupta, and Mohammad Moinud, who were staying in houseboat Safeena lost their lives in the devastating fire, they added.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Three dead while eight people were rescued after several houseboats gutted in a massive fire in Dal Lake," Jammu and Kashmir police said on Sunday.
Pertinently, eight people were evacuated to safety through timely and valiant action by joint efforts of Srinagar Police, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and civilians, as per officials.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in the Dal Lake fire incident.
"I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to the unfortunate fire incident at Dal Lake, Srinagar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have directed the District Administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons," the LG said.
In the early hours of Saturday, a massive fire gutted five houseboats in Srinagar's Dal Lake, killing three Bangladeshi tourists who were in one of the vessels, as per officials.
The blaze broke out in the houseboats along Ghat no 9 in the Dal Lake area.
As per officials, the flames quickly spread and engulfed five houseboats namely Safeena, Sabreena, Young Gulshan, Lala Rukh, and Khar Palace.
Moreover, seven residential huts and neighbouring houses in the vicinity were also gutted in the ensuing blaze.
In this regard, a fire incident report has been lodged at RM Bagh police station and an investigation was initiated.

Also Read

We have rescued tourists, says official after fire breaks out at Dal Lake

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

Landslide in Ramban blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, Amarnath Yatra halted

Three Bangladeshi tourists 'burnt beyond recognition' in Kashmir's Dal Lake

Sonia Gandhi arrives in Srinagar for personal visit, to join son Rahul

Delhi may see best Diwali day air quality in 8 yrs if firecracker ban works

Rain brings respite, Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category for second day

J-K's Kishtwar to emerge as North India's major power hub: Jitendra Singh

One dead, several injured in stampede at Gujarat's Surat railway station

Happy Diwali 2023: Top 10 wishes, messages and quotes to share on this day

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar Death toll Tourists

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon