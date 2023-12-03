Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Security forces recover IED in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, destroyed on spot

The IED was recovered by the joint team of CoBRA and CRPF during an anti-naxal drive-area domination campaign and was planted to cause harm to the security forces

Manipur police

Representative image (Photo: ANI Twitter)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 11:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Kanker district, from the forests of Tondamarka village on Sunday.
The IED was recovered by the joint team of CoBRA and CRPF during an anti-naxal drive-area domination campaign and was planted to cause harm to the security forces.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"On December 3, 2023, at around 7 am, under the anti-naxal drive, soldiers from Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and CRPF 131 battalion left for the forests of Tondamarka under the area domination campaign. During the operation, one IED planted to cause harm to the security forces was recovered in the forests of Tondamarka," according to Sukma Police.
The IED was destroyed on the spot. A search is being conducted in the surrounding area by the police force, CRPF and CoBRA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SC declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur

Chhattisgarh: 2 killed, 1 injured in IED blast at mine in Narayanpur

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 LIVE: Voting concludes, sealing of EVMs begins

Chhattisgarh polls: CRPF commando injured in IED blast in Sukma district

Chhattisgarh elections: PM Modi to address rally in Kanker town on Thursday

GDP emission intensity reduced by 33% between 2005 and 2019: Govt report

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 9:30 am?

Rajasthan elections 2023 LIVE: BJP touches 100 seats in early trends

Cyclone Michaung to make landfall on Dec 5 in Andhra; heavy rain forecast

Topics : Chhattisgarh IED blast Bomb Explosives

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon