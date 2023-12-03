Sensex (0.74%)
Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: The counting of postal ballots in the state began at 8 am on Sunday. Here's how the trends look at 10:30 am

BJP, Congress, government

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 10:43 AM IST
The counting for the Rajasthan Assembly election results 2023 began at 8 am on Sunday. The state will likely have a two-way battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress. Polling was done in a single phase for 199 of the 200 Assembly seats on November 25. Polls saw a turnout of 74.16 per cent, only slightly above the 2018 voting percentage of 74.06 per cent. Congress and BJP have dominated the elections in Rajasthan, with the two parties alternating governments since 1993. In the 2018 elections, the Congress party formed the state government with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister.

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?
According to TV reports, the trends for all 199 seats that went to polls show that BJP leads on 103 seats, crossing the half-way mark in Rajasthan. Congress trails with 81 seats. Other parties are leading on 16 seats.

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Politicians to watch out for

Early trends in Rajasthan show Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leading from Sardarpura constituency, a seat he has held since 1998. BJP leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje is also leading in the Jhalrapatan constituency, while Congress leader Sachin Pilot trails in Tonk.

As of 10:30 am, BJP leader and Member of Parliament Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is trailing from the Jhotwara constituency. Rathore is one of the seven MPs BJP fielded for Rajasthan state Assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) have also fielded their candidates for the Rajasthan polls.

There are 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan. Of the 200 Assembly seats, 59 seats are reserved constituencies, of which 34 are for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and 25 seats for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

Due to the death of incumbent MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar, the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar was put on hold, leaving 199/200 seats for elections. 
 

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 10:36 AM IST

