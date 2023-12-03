Rajasthan elections 2023 LIVE: Cong, BJP neck-and-neck in postal ballots

Rajasthan state Assembly elections 2023: The counting of votes for Rajasthan state Assembly elections will take place today by the Election Commission of India, beginning at 8 am. 199 seats of the 200-seat Assembly went to polls on November 25. Booths were open from 7 am to 6 pm. Following the death of Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar, the election for the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar has been put on hold. The counting of votes will take place for all five poll-bound states on December 3. The counting of votes for Rajasthan state Assembly elections will take place today by the Election Commission of India, beginning at 8 am. 199 seats of the 200-seat Assembly went to polls on November 25. Booths were open from 7 am to 6 pm. Following the death of Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar, the election for the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar has been put on hold. The counting of votes will take place for all five poll-bound states on December 3.

Elections are being contested by 1,862 candidates. Out of these, 183 are female, and 1,692 are male candidates. 52.5 million registered voters are registered in the state. 17.1 million voters are between the ages of 18 and 30, and 2.26 million are new voters from the 18-19 age group. The elections recorded a 74.13 per cent voter turnout and more than 300,000 voters submitted their votes through ballots.

The Bharatiya Janata Party fielded seven of its MPs including Rajyavardhan Rathore, Diya Kumari, and Kirodi Lal Meena, Former chief minister Vasundhara Rje is also contesting from Jhalawar constituency.

Incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is contesting from the Sardarpura seat, in Jodhpur district for the sixth consecutive time. He has held the seat since 1998. BJP has contested Mahendra Singh Rathore, chairman of the Jodhpur Development Authority and a professor at the Jai Narayan Vyas University, against the chief minister.

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will be contesting the Tonk seat against BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta.

The 2018 Rajasthan state Assembly elections recorded a 72.6 per cent voter turnout. The Congress party won 100 seats, short of a majority by only one seat. The party formed the state government with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister. The ruling party currently holds 108 out of the 200 seats. BJP managed to secure 73 seats, a massive loss compared to the 163 seats it secured in the previous elections.