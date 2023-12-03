The counting for the Rajasthan Assembly election results 2023 began at 8 am on Sunday. The state is likely to have a two-way battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress. Polling in the single-phase elections on November 25, saw an impressive turnout of 74.16 per cent, only slightly above the 2018 voting percentage of 74.06 per cent. Congress and BJP have dominated the elections in Rajasthan with the two parties alternating governments since 1993. In the 2018 elections, the Congress party formed the state government with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister.

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 9:30 am?





ALSO READ: Rajasthan elections 2023 LIVE: BJP leads on 99, Cong - 83, Others - 17 According to TV reports, the trends for 198 of the 199 seats that went to polls. BJP leads on 99 seats, Congress on 83 seats. Neither party appears to have the clear majority of 101 required to form government in the state. Other parties are leading on 17 seats.

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections results 2023: Politicians to watch out for

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading from Sardarpura constituency with more that 4,500 votes. The three-time chief minister has held this seat since 1998. Congress leader Sachin Pilot and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje are also leading from their respective constituencies.

As of 9:30 am, BJP leader and Member of Parliament Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is trailing from Jhotwara constituency. Rathore is one of the seven MPs BJP fielded for Rajasthan state Assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) have also fielded their candidates.

There are 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan. Following the death of Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar, the election for the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar was suspended. 59 seats are reserved constituencies, of which 34 are for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and 25 seats for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.