Seepage detected in Mumbai's undersea tunnel just 2 months after opening

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, however, said the water was seeping through the pre-determined expansion joints and the tunnel was safe

Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Leakage was seen in the country's first undersea tunnel, Mumbai Coastal Road, officially named Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg. 

The seepage became apparent on Sunday morning, and videos of it have since been widely shared on social media, triggering safety concerns ahead of the monsoon. 

Following the complaints of leakage in the Mumbai Coastal Road's south-bound tunnel, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site. He said to the reporters that leakage was from the expansion joints and is being addressed on priority.

"I immediately called the commissioner. There is leakage at two-three places." He assured that experts have been consulted and stated, "There is no threat to the original structure. It will be filled using specific technology, and we will find a permanent solution. Passengers will not face any problems. There will be no water here during the rainy season," said Shinde.


Built by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the tunnel has been in use for less than three months.

The twin tunnels, with a diameter of 12.19 metres, run 17 to 20 metres below sea level, though only one side is currently open.

On March 12, one side of the coastal road was opened to the public.


First Published: May 28 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

