Selected gifts presented to President, ex-presidents to be auctioned

The Rashtrapati Bhavan through a web portal will auction selected gifts presented to the President and former presidents on different occasions, an official statement issued on Friday said. In the first phase, around 250 exquisite gifts will be auctioned, it said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The aim of this initiative is not only to increase citizen engagement but also to support noble cause. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to help children in need," the statement issued by the President's office said. The bidding will be open from August 5 to August 26. After the conclusion of the bidding period, the items will be delivered to the highest bidders.

"Rashtrapati Bhavan will auction selected gift items, presented to the President and former Presidents on various occasions, through an online portal called E-Upahaar," it said.

The portal was launched by the President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, on the completion of two years of her presidency.

Interested persons can place their bids on https://upahaar.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/ after filing in necessary details and Aadhaar authentication.

Through the website, the bidders can place bids for their favourite items, check their status and pay using online modes.

The gift items up for auction will be available for public viewing at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum.

Visitors can book tickets to the museum through https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/ and explore the exhibits from Tuesday to Sunday, between 9:30 AM and 5:00 PM.