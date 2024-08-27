Business Standard
IRMS officer Satish Kumar becomes 1st Dalit chairman of Railway Board

This makes him the first chairman and CEO from the Scheduled Castes in the board's history, senior officials of the Railway Board said

Satish Kumar

Kumar's appointment will be effective from September 1. | Source: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) officer Satish Kumar has been appointed as the chairman and chief executive officer of the Railway Board, officials said Tuesday.
This makes him the first chairman and CEO from the Scheduled Castes in the board's history, senior officials of the Railway Board said.
Jaya Varma Sinha, who is the current chairperson and CEO of the board, is superannuating on August 31 and Kumar's appointment will be effective from September 1.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Shri Satish Kumar, Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board to the post of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board," a govt order said.
It further added that his appointment is in the apex pay scale (pay level 17 as per the 7th central pay commission).

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

