Home / India News / Seoul welcomes Super 30 famed, Ambassador of Korean Tourism Anand Kumar

Seoul welcomes Super 30 famed, Ambassador of Korean Tourism Anand Kumar

The function, where Kumar was felicitated took place at the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) headquarters in Segye-ro, Wonju-si, Gangwon State on August 23

Anand Kumar

A large number of academicians and students gathered at the event. | File photo

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Super 30 founder, Anand Kumar was designated as the Ambassador of Korean Tourism 2024 at a function in Seoul and received a warm welcome upon arrival in the country.
The function, where Kumar was felicitated took place at the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) headquarters in Segye-ro, Wonju-si, Gangwon State on August 23.
The executive vice president of the International Tourism Division, KTO, Hakju Lee, administered the oath to the Super 30 founder.
At another event during the day, he received a hero's welcome from the youth, an official statement said.
Speaking on the occasion, Lee said that the choice of Anand Kumar was easy due to his immense popularity in India and Korea for his pioneering work with students from underprivileged sections of society.
"The objective is to use this opportunity to let the youth of India and Korea know each other, understand each other's culture, education, and more, to be partners in the growth and prosperity of both nations and contribute to happy and peaceful living on the planet," he added.

According to the statement, the Super 30 founder's popularity was evident at another event of the day at Seoul University, which featured a discussion on his book Super 30, which led to the making of the movie Super 30, starring Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, about Anand Kumar's life.
A large number of academicians and students gathered at the event.
The book has also been translated into Korean. The writer of the book, Dr. Biju Mathew, also flew in from Canada to attend the function, during which Anand Kumar took questions from the audience and narrated his journey.
Anand Kumar said that the response from the youth was overwhelming and gave him the feeling of being in India. "I did not have any idea that Super 30 is so popular in Korea and that so many people have read the book. I will cherish the moment for a long time," he said.
He mentioned that he looks forward to the KTO opportunity to contribute in a meaningful way, as there is much for the youth of both countries to learn from each other and move ahead.
"For me, it is a great honour, especially because of the respect given to a teacher. It is an honour not only for me as an individual but for teachers in general and underlines how one's passionate and selfless work can bring recognition from far and wide. I am overwhelmed to see the popularity of Super 30 in the Republic of Korea," Kumar said.
Sharing a post regarding the same on August 26, Kumar wrote, "It was a moment to cherish for a lifetime for me when the international vice president of the South Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO), Mr Hakju Lee, designated me the Ambassador of Korean Tourism at a function in Seoul."
 
Maintaining that education is a powerful medium, he said the aspirational youth of both countries would find a lot through cultural exchanges to learn from each other.
"The important thing is to focus on giving back to society and not just be content with job opportunities," he further added.
The choice of Anand Kumar as the Honorary Ambassador of Korean tourism is significant for boosting ties with Korea through cultural exchanges and opening avenues for students.
Korea has also come up with the Korea Super 30 travel packages to let young students visit the country without hassles explore the opportunities and get acquainted with the culture.

