Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

90% of coaching centres to shut down in 10-15 years: Super 30's Anand Kumar

Coaching centre deaths: Reacting to the recent tragedy, Anand Kumar of Super 30 said students have become clients for coaching centres while adding that fees should be controlled

Anand Kumar

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has said that various coaching institutes misrepresent their faculties. | Photo: X@teacheranand

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Instead of enrolling in courses run under the names of famous teachers, students should prioritise self-study, said Super 30 founder Anand Kumar in a message to students. He was responding to a question about the protests following the deaths of three civil services aspirants in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on July 27.

During his interaction with ANI, Kumar also predicted that nearly 90 per cent of coaching centres currently operating are likely to shut down within the next 10-15 years. "So far, there has been very little effort towards offering high-quality online teaching. Once teams of dedicated teachers develop excellent online content and more effective pedagogy, coaching businesses will transition online due to lower input costs. Similarly, students will prefer online classes for their convenience. This is my prediction; it might be wrong."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Students' deaths: 'Teachers should have spoken out'

When asked about the recent tragedy in Delhi, Kumar said, "I am not against anyone, but I want to say to everyone that if you have made mistakes, then try to correct them. It is not justified to refuse to accept your mistake. Anyone can make a mistake, but one should correct their mistakes and act according to the law." He added that all teachers should have spoken out about the incident.

The Super 30 founder further said that various coaching institutes misrepresent their faculties and urged the central and state governments to establish a centre where students' concerns can be addressed.

Anand Kumar asks students to focus on self-study

More From This Section

NEET-UG 2024 row: SC rules out 'systemic breach' in exam, says leak limited

ED undertakes first-ever searches in Ladakh in cryptocurrency fraud case

Uttarakhand rains: 14 dead due to heavy rains, Kedarnath Yatra suspended

IAF's Chinook, MI17 helicopters aid rescue operations in Uttarakhand

After facing criticism, Kerala govt withdraws gag order on scientists


Sending a message to students, Kumar said, "It's not necessary that only famous teachers are capable of teaching well. So don't focus on the teacher's name or their results. Check their content. Determine which teacher can explain things better to you. Select the teachers with whom you can connect more effectively. Also, focus more on self-study. Once you master the process of self-study, no one can stop you from being successful."

To recall, three students – Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalvin from Kerala – died after rainwater gushed into the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on the evening of July 27.

Meta Keywords: Anand Kumar, Super 30, coaching centres, self-study, online education, civil services aspirants, Delhi tragedy, Rau's IAS Study Circle, education reform, student safety

Also Read

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar to be Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar to launch online educational platform for poor

Parliament LIVE news: MP Manish Tewari moves adjournment notice in LS over border issues with China

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu Bhaker eyes 3rd final; Lakshya Sen's QF at 6:30 PM

LIVE: No systematic breach of sanctity in NEET-UG exam 2024 but NTA must stop flip-flops, says SC

Topics : UPSC Super 30 Anand Kumar coaching Online education civil services Indian education Protest Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon