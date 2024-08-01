Super 30 founder Anand Kumar to be Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism

Korea has also come up with the Korea Super 30 travel packages to let the young students visit the country.

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar will be 'Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism' for 2024. The agreement in this regard was signed by Myong Kil Yun, Regional Director, India & SAARC countries, Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) and Anand Kumar in New Delhi on Wednesday, said a statement issued by Super 30 here on Thursday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Kumar, who has been quite popular in South Korea due to his pioneering Super 30 initiative, also saw the best-seller book on his life published in Korean language. The popular movie 'Super 30' was also made on the life of Kumar," said Myong Kil Yun.

The choice of Kumar as the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism is significant to boost ties with Korea through cultural exchanges and opening avenues for students, said, Myong Kil Yun.

Korea has also come up with the Korea Super 30 travel packages to let the young students visit the country without hassles and explore the opportunities and get acquainted with the culture, he said, adding Kumar's pioneering initiative in the field of education would encourage bright students to explore the opportunities South Korea offers.

"It will offer an opportunity to Indians, especially the students of the 14-18 age group, to explore Korea's vibrant culture, historic landmarks, and delightful cuisine, creating lasting memories. Parents also can nominate their children for the Korea Super 30 programme by filling out the application form," said Myong Kil Yun.

Kumar said it was a good initiative in modern times to give students the much-needed exposure to a technologically advanced country. "For me, it will be a new experience to be part of a student exchange programme at the international level. In modern times, distance does not matter. I am looking forward to this new campaign," he added.

Kumar said that becoming the Hon Ambassador of Korean Tourism was not the recognition of Anand the teacher, but all teachers of India. "It also shows the respect an educationally advanced nation like South Korea gives to teachers," he added.

The Super 30 was founded by Kumar, a mathematics teacher, in 2002. The programme selects 30 talented candidates each year from economically underprivileged sections of Indian society and trains them for the JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced, the entrance examination for the India Institute of Technology (IIT).