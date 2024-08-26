Business Standard
Assam CM Himanta bats for stringent law to tackle crimes against women

Sarma's comments come in the wake of protests over the rape-murder of a doctor at R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday advocated for a stringent law to tackle crimes against women. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday advocated for a stringent law to tackle crimes against women, expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for such legislation.
Sarma emphasised that all legal processes, including inquiry, charge-sheet, trial, and conviction, should be completed within six months in cases involving crimes against women.
"Crimes against women are on the rise. I welcome the PM's announcement that a strict law is needed," Sarma said.
He further remarked, "My only observation is that a deadline of six months should be fixed for all processes such as inquiry, charge-sheet, trial, and conviction in crime cases against women. Then only will we be able to reduce such crimes."

Sarma's comments come in the wake of protests over the rape-murder of a doctor at R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata.
Speaking to reporters at Union Minister Sanjay Seth's residence in Ranchi, Sarma said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself on Sunday advocated for a strict law for crime against women." He also mentioned that he would suggest these points to the Centre when the law is being formulated.
Asked about the possibility of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren joining the BJP, Sarma said, "I personally want Soren in the BJP, as it would give strength to the party in the state. But he is such a big leader that I have never talked to him in this regard."

Soren left for Delhi on Monday, and Sarma said he would try to discuss the issue with him in the national capital.
Modi on Sunday termed crimes against women an unpardonable sin, adding the guilty should not be spared.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Crime against women

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

