J-K Police form SIT to probe assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Police have constituted a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recent assassination attempt on former chief minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah during a marriage function here.

Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti ordered the setting up of the SIT, considering the "seriousness and sensitivity" of the case.

On Wednesday night, Abdullah had a miraculous escape when a gunman opened fire on him after coming from behind while he was leaving a marriage function at Royal Park Banquet Hall in the Greater Kailash area.

The 63-year-old accused, identified as Kamal Singh, was overpowered and arrested on the spot. A revolver used in the crime was recovered from his possession.