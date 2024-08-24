We will be able to free India from left wing extremism by March 2026: Shah

India will be free from Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 2026 and a strong and ruthless strategy is required for the final assault against the menace, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Saturday.

The minister stated this during a press conference here after he along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and senior central and police officers reviewed the Maoist issue in the state and adjoining areas.





#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: When asked about the population census, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, " It will done at the appropriate time...once decided, I will announce how it will happen and when it will happen" pic.twitter.com/jwsoXZaJy0 August 24, 2024

"A strong and ruthless strategy is required for launching the last assault against Naxals," he said.

The home minister said Naxal violence is a challenge to democracy and the menace has claimed about 17,000 lives in the country.

He said there was a 53 per cent drop in Naxal incidents during 2014-24 as compared to 2004-14.

It is time to deal the final blow to the problem of Left Wing Extremism with a strong strategy, Shah said.

The minister said the government has been working to fill the security vacuum in LWE-hit areas and the security personnel have undertaken operations along with development works.

He said that besides the security forces, central agencies like NIA and ED have also worked to dismantle Maoist finances.

"We believe we will be able to free the country from Left Wing Extremism by March 2026," Shah said.

Asked about the now-scrapped Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the home minister said that the provision will not be restored ever.

On the probability of starting the delayed decadal census, Shah said it would be carried out at an appropriate time.

Urging Naxals to shun violence, Shah announced that the Chhattisgarh government would announce a "new look" surrender policy in 1-2 months.