Delhi magistrate court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till Sept 13

A court here on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar till September 13.

Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal on May 13 at the chief minister's official residence.

Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Goyal extended the custody after Kumar was produced through video conferencing.

The magistrate also sought a response from the investigation officer regarding Kumar's plea seeking proper pagination of the chargesheet and documents provided to his advocate.

Kumar's counsel Rajat Bhardwaj said the documentation needed to be organised so that the defence could argue its case.