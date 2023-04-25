close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Defamation case lodged against Siddaramaiah for statement on Lingayats

A defamation case was lodged on Tuesday against Karnataka's Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah over his alleged statement on corruption practised by Lingayat Chief Ministers in the state.

IANS Bengaluru
Siddaramaiah

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A defamation case was lodged on Tuesday against Karnataka's Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah over his alleged statement on corruption practised by Lingayat Chief Ministers in the state.

Activist Shankar Sait had lodged a private complaint with the Magistrate court in Bengaluru in this regard. The court had adjourned the matter to April 29, after accepting the petition.

A complaint had also been registered against the Congress leader with the Election Commission in this regard already. The statement that Lingayat CMs indulged in corruption and destroyed the state has stirred a controversy ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections.

The BJP has also made it a big poll issue in the state and used it as a weapon to control the damage caused by the exit of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi.

The Lingayat Yuva Vedike Legal Cell, which had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, claimed that Siddaramaiah had insulted the Lingayat community and defamed it.

Siddaramaiah had clarified that he meant to say Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is the present CM, is indulged in corruption and destroyed the state and he didn't mean to comment about others.

Also Read

Cheap, not part of K'taka politics: CM Bommai on Siddaramaiah's remarks

Fox Corp expects no operational impact from defamation lawsuit settlement

Varun Gandhi files defamation suit against man for comment on Sanjay Gandhi

Govt committed on quota issue: Karnataka CM amid protests by Panchamasalis

Fox News is settled, but Dominion still has many lawsuits from 2020

Operation Kaveri: INS Teg reaches Sudan with relief material for Indians

One dead, 22 injured as MSRTC bus overturns in Maharashtra's Raigad

Regime granting 4% quota for Muslims will continue till May 9: SC to K'taka

Tier-II cities experience expansion of Hotels as leisure travel grows

Sitharaman, Rajnath, Yogi to address public meetings in K'taka tomorrow

--IANS

mka/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Siddaramaiah Defamation case Lingayat community Karnataka Congress

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PE firms prune NSE holdings by 24% in Q4 amid uncertainty over IPO

National Stock Exchange
1 min read

Nippon AMC Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 13% to Rs 198 crore

Nippon Life Insurance Company, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Reliance Mutual Fund" renamed as Nippon India Mutual Fund - KAMLESH PEDNEKAR
1 min read

Operation Kaveri: INS Teg reaches Sudan with relief material for Indians

INS Teg
2 min read
Premium

India's demographic dividend will remain unpaid

Photo: Bloomberg
7 min read

HDFC AMC Q4FY23 results: Net profit rises 10% YoY to Rs 376 crore

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Can India realise its demographic dividend & outperform an ageing China?

India, India population
5 min read

Modi inaugurates Kerala projects worth Rs 3,200 cr; Kochi gets water metro

modi
4 min read

India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs

World Trade Organisation, WTO
1 min read

LIVE: Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia in excise policy scam

Sisodia
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon