JUST IN
Clear, consistent taxes key to making India next global gaming hub: Experts
Bhutan DGPC handed keys to Indian-backed 720 Mw Mangdechhu hydro project
ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.88 cr of former Odisha govt cleaning staffer
PM Modi to inaugurate Joka-Taratala corridor of Kolkata Metro on Saturday
Pakistan has 'no other option' except implementing IMF deal, says Pak PM
Air India is no longer subject to writ jurisdiction, says Delhi HC
Malaysian businessman jailed for 36 yrs for mkt manipulation in Singapore
Hong Kong eases Covid curbs, does away with vaccine pass, tests
Ukraine aims to develop combat unmanned aerial vehicle, says minister
Ready for take off: Noida Int'l Airport lines up revenue growth plans
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Puri releases guidelines for ranking cities based on financial performance
icon-arrow-left
Next 40 days crucial as India may see surge in Covid cases in Jan: Reports
Business Standard

Amit Shah to hold high level review meetings regarding J&K and Ladakh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair two high-level review meetings regarding the status of security and development projects in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Amit Shah | Ladakh

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair two high-level review meetings regarding the status of security and development projects in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The meetings to be held on Wednesday evening in Delhi will be attended by the officials of the Union Territories and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The encounter between terrorists and security forces in Sidhra, Jammu, is also being closely monitored by the Home Ministry.

Sources in the MHA said that the Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), J&K DGP, including the Chiefs of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and RAW will participate in the meetings.

According to sources, in the high-level meeting of J&K, increase in the terror activities, drone infiltration attempts, along with operations against terrorists in Jammu will be discussed.

Targeted killings and attacks on Kashmiri Pandits might also be discussed in the meeting, said sources.

--IANS

spt/fs/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 17:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU