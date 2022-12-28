Amit Shah to hold high level review meetings regarding J&K and Ladakh

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair two high-level review meetings regarding the status of security and development projects in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The meetings to be held on Wednesday evening in Delhi will be attended by the officials of the Union Territories and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The encounter between terrorists and security forces in Sidhra, Jammu, is also being closely monitored by the Home Ministry.
Sources in the MHA said that the Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), J&K DGP, including the Chiefs of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and RAW will participate in the meetings.
According to sources, in the high-level meeting of J&K, increase in the terror activities, drone infiltration attempts, along with operations against terrorists in Jammu will be discussed.
Targeted killings and attacks on Kashmiri Pandits might also be discussed in the meeting, said sources.
First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 17:13 IST
