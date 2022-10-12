Bihar Board releases DElEd result for first and second year exams

-
-
On Wednesday, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance test 2022 results for first and second-year exams. The candidates can get the result on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.
The DElEd scorecard can be downloaded using the application number and password.
The DElEd exam was earlier held from September 14 to 20 in three shifts; first shift (8 AM to 10:30 AM), second shift (12 noon to 2:30 PM), and third shift- (4- 6:30 PM).
On September 23, the Board released the final answer key, which it had developed after considering any legitimate objections to the preliminary answer key.
The BSEB will hold the Bihar DELEd exam in 2022 to determine applicants for the DElEd programme at the more than 300 Bihar colleges participating. There are 252 non-government colleges and 54 government colleges among these.
