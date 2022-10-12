JUST IN
Bihar Board releases DElEd result for first and second year exams

The candidates can get the result on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com

BS Web Team 

On Wednesday, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance test 2022 results for first and second-year exams. The candidates can get the result on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The DElEd scorecard can be downloaded using the application number and password.

Here are the steps to check the Bihar Board DElEd result

Step 1: Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the result link for the D.El.Ed 1st/2nd-year exams

Step 3: Use roll code/ roll number

Step 4: Bihar DElEd scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further reference.

The DElEd exam was earlier held from September 14 to 20 in three shifts; first shift (8 AM to 10:30 AM), second shift (12 noon to 2:30 PM), and third shift- (4- 6:30 PM).

On September 23, the Board released the final answer key, which it had developed after considering any legitimate objections to the preliminary answer key.

The BSEB will hold the Bihar DELEd exam in 2022 to determine applicants for the DElEd programme at the more than 300 Bihar colleges participating. There are 252 non-government colleges and 54 government colleges among these.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 22:45 IST

