Shambhu border clash: Farmers allege attempt to make perception about them

Police use tear gas to disperse farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)

As the farmers' protest entered day two on Wednesday, agitators at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border alleged that there was an attempt to make a certain perception about the protesting farmers.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, addressing a press conference at the Shambhu border, said, "There is an attempt to make a perception about us. We have not come here for confrontation with the government."



Pandher criticised the Centre for police action but said the farmers were open to dialogue. "...we don't say that we don't want to hold a dialogue but we urge the government to stop all this and ensure a positive atmosphere. We were ready for talks yesterday and we are ready for it even today," he said.

He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP).Pandher criticised the Centre for police action but said the farmers were open to dialogue. "...we don't say that we don't want to hold a dialogue but we urge the government to stop all this and ensure a positive atmosphere. We were ready for talks yesterday and we are ready for it even today," he said.

Pandher's remark followed a day after clashes broke out between security personnel and the farmers at the border as the authorities attempted to thwart the 'Delhi Chalo' march.





The march has been organised by about 200 farm unions, which have put forth 12 demands in front of the Centre and are headed towards the national capital to stage a protest.

Shambhu border tensions escalate

As the farmers were not granted permission for the protest, the Delhi police sealed the region's borders and made elaborate arrangements in a bid to prevent the farmers from entering the national capital. Section 144 has been imposed in Delhi for a month till March 12, prohibiting unlawful assembly, as the police cited possible threat to law and order situation due to the protest.

Barbed wires, fences, concrete and nails are among tools used by the police to seal Delhi's border with neighbouring states, including Singhu, Tikri, Gazipur, Shambhu borders among others.





To make their way, the protestors were seen destroying the barricades and using trucks to remove concrete barriers. Consequently, clashes broke out on Shambhu border as the Haryana police used teargas shells and water cannons to disperse the protesting crowd from breaking the security barriers.

Roads being dug to stop farmers' movement

Drone were also used to drop tear gas shells on the farmers and roads are being dug in many areas today to stop them.

On the issue, the Narendra Modi government said that they were ready to hold the talks with the farmers, however, urged them to not cause disruption to public services through the protest.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders slammed the Centre for "failing" the farmers and alleged the fortification of Delhi is an attempt to silence their voices.



(With PTI inputs)