Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi pushes ahead with Mideast-Europe corridor despite widening conflict

Both leaders agreed, though, to take the first step to operationalise part of the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, or IMEC, he said

Narendra Modi, Modi

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen and Dan Strumpf
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to continue working on a major trade corridor linking India through the Middle East to Europe, despite the widening regional conflict stemming from the war between Israel and Hamas. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Modi met with UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, where the war and conflict in the Red Sea featured heavily in discussions, according to India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

Both leaders agreed, though, to take the first step to operationalise part of the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, or IMEC, he said. 

While the conflict in Gaza and the situation in the Red Sea remains a concern and both leaders continue to monitor and exchange notes on the issues, “it is equally important to ensure the economic cooperation is taken forward, continues to stay the course and maintain momentum,” Kwatra told reporters in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The IMEC corridor — touted by the US and its allies last year — is an ambitious ship-to-rail network that’s meant to link India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel. The project aims to boost trade and speed up the transport of goods, although it’s also seen as a way to counter China’s influence and massive infrastructure investment in the region.  

During Modi’s trip, agreements were also reached on a bilateral investment treaty and pledges to work together on electricity connection and digital infrastructure, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. 

The prime minister addressed thousands of Indians living in the Gulf nation on Tuesday, hailing ties between the two countries and calling the UAE leader his brother. Modi is due on Wednesday to inaugurate the first Hindu temple in the UAE.

The Indian leader will visit Qatar after his trip to the UAE, and is expected to meet with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The trip follows days after Qatar freed eight former Indian navy personnel who were facing death sentences for alleged spying. Modi was personally involved in helping to secure the release of the men, India’s foreign secretary said earlier this week.

Also Read

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor launched at Delhi G20 Summit

PM Modi's two-day bilateral visit to UAE, Qatar: 5 things on agenda

US praises India for G20, hails 'India-Middle East Europe Corridor'

Jaishankar, Blinken discuss potential of India-Middle East-Europe Corridor

Food security to hydrogen transport: Formats exist for IMEC's success

Delhi gets another 350 electric buses, overall number increases to 1,650

Happy Basant Panchami 2024: Saraswati Puja wishes, and quotes to share

Death risk from chikungunya continues for up to 3 months: Lancet study

Rajya Sabha elections: Congress fields Sonia Gandhi, Singhvi in first list

Farmer protest: Rahul Gandhi speaks with injured farmer, attacks Modi govt


Topics : Narendra Modi Middle East UAE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon