Shankh Air: Uttar Pradesh-based new airline gets Centre's nod, says report

The Union Aviation Ministry has given the green light for Shankh Air, the newest airline in India, to start flying. However, the airline must first receive approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) before taking to the sky.
Notably, with operational hubs planned for Lucknow and Noida, Shankh Air is the first scheduled airline to launch from Uttar Pradesh. It plans to begin operations using a fleet of Boeing 737-800NGs, the new-generation model.
Uttar Pradesh-based Shankh Air Gets Centre's Nod
On its website, the airline states that it wants to connect India's major cities by offering both intrastate and interstate flights. Connecting areas with strong demand along with offering a few direct flying options will be its main goal.
Shankh Air was instructed to abide by all applicable regulations, including those pertaining to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in the ministry's permission letter. The airline has been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC), which is valid for three years.
Shankh Air: Aviation sector In India
With Air India, the largest airline in the nation in terms of market share, rebounding to gain market share in August after losing it in July, competition among domestic airlines in India is intensifying.
In August, compared to July, Air India's market share grew by 40 basis points, while SpiceJet and Akasa Air experienced drops of 80 and 20 basis points, respectively. IndiGo announced in July that its market share had increased by 120 basis points from June 2024 to July. For the unversed, one hundredth of a percentage point is equivalent to one basis point.
According to figures issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on September 13, domestic air traffic increased overall in August by 5.7 per cent compared to the same month previous year, hitting 13.1 million passengers.
In contrast, domestic aviation traffic decreased in June, July, and August of 2024 compared to 13.8 million passengers in May of that same year. Also, 13.2 million passengers took to the air in June 2024, while 12.9 million did so in July.