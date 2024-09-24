Business Standard
Home / India News / Shankh Air: Uttar Pradesh-based new airline gets Centre's nod, says report

Shankh Air: Uttar Pradesh-based new airline gets Centre's nod, says report

Shankh Air, India's newest airline has got approval from the Aviation Ministry to start its operation. UP's first scheduled airline has planned its base at the Noida International Airport in Jewar

Shankh Air

Shankh Air

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Aviation Ministry has given the green light for Shankh Air, the newest airline in India, to start flying. However, the airline must first receive approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) before taking to the sky.
Notably, with operational hubs planned for Lucknow and Noida, Shankh Air is the first scheduled airline to launch from Uttar Pradesh. It plans to begin operations using a fleet of Boeing 737-800NGs, the new-generation model.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Uttar Pradesh-based Shankh Air Gets Centre's Nod

On its website, the airline states that it wants to connect India's major cities by offering both intrastate and interstate flights. Connecting areas with strong demand along with offering a few direct flying options will be its main goal. 
 
Shankh Air was instructed to abide by all applicable regulations, including those pertaining to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in the ministry's permission letter. The airline has been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC), which is valid for three years. 

Shankh Air: Aviation sector In India

With Air India, the largest airline in the nation in terms of market share, rebounding to gain market share in August after losing it in July, competition among domestic airlines in India is intensifying.
In August, compared to July, Air India's market share grew by 40 basis points, while SpiceJet and Akasa Air experienced drops of 80 and 20 basis points, respectively. IndiGo announced in July that its market share had increased by 120 basis points from June 2024 to July. For the unversed, one hundredth of a percentage point is equivalent to one basis point.
According to figures issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on September 13, domestic air traffic increased overall in August by 5.7 per cent compared to the same month previous year, hitting 13.1 million passengers.

More From This Section

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Urdu made mandatory for Anganwadi teachers' posts in 2 Karnataka districts

Siddaramaiah

LIVE: Will not hesitate from facing investigation, says CM Siddaramaiah on Karnataka HC verdict

elephants, elephant

'450 families evicted from Assam's forest to reduce man-elephant conflict'

Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

EY India employee death: Probe finds firm lacking labour welfare permit

dengue, Chikungunya

Delhi logs 300 dengue cases in a week; worldwide cases double than 2023

In contrast, domestic aviation traffic decreased in June, July, and August of 2024 compared to 13.8 million passengers in May of that same year. Also, 13.2 million passengers took to the air in June 2024, while 12.9 million did so in July. 

 

Also Read

Spicejet

Fueled by Rs 3,000 crore fundraise, SpiceJet to aim 100 aircrafts by 2026

Akasa Air

Successful trajectory towards profitability: Akasa Air on 2 years of flying

Airport

Foreign airlines receive Rs 10,000 crore tax evasion notices from DGGI

Spicejet

SpiceJet to raise $360 mn by selling securities to restore normalcy

Sexual harassment, harassment

Strict action will be taken: Jindal after woman accuses firm CEO of assault

Topics : private airlines airline industry Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon