Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sharda temple in PoK 'encroached by Pak Army', committee seeks govt's help

SSC alleged that the Pakistan army had encroached upon the dilapidated old Sharda temple premises and opened a coffee home there despite a court order in the committee's favour

LOC, indian army, india pakistan, border, lac, war, cease fire, ceasefire

Nearly 10,000 pilgrims have visited the new Sharda Yatra temple and gurudwara since its inauguration in March this year.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Save Sharda Committee (SSC) here on Friday sought the help of the Indian government to remove the "encroachment by the Pakistan Army" on the Sharda temple premises in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), in order to pave way for its restoration.
Addressing a press conference at Press Club of Bangalore, SSC founder Ravinder Pandita alleged that the Pakistan army had encroached upon the dilapidated old Sharda temple premises and opened a coffee home there despite a court order in the committee's favour.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Save Sharda Committee requests the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue of encroachments and removal of a coffee home recently erected on Sharda Peeth premises by the Pakistan army. This is despite the Supreme Court of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir's landmark judgment on January 3, 2023 pronounced in favour of Save Sharda Committee based on its representation seeking to stop encroachments, he said.
He added that civil society in PoK has also raised their voice in tandem with SSC on this issue as well as about the damages to the boundary wall. Pandita demanded that Sharda Peeth be reopened for devotees to go on pilgrimage.
"We will give a call for a march to the LoC and cross it if the coffee home is not removed by Pakistan authorities and its army. All Sharda supporters should be ready for this march in the near future," he said.
He also called for Sharda Peeth to be declared a UNESCO heritage site.
The SSC founder told reporters that a website has been launched with the aim of providing complete information and a travel guide for pilgrims and tourists on the newly reconstructed Sharda temple at Teetwal and a Sikh gurudwara that stood at the same place before 1947 but was burnt down in tribal raids.
The construction of the new Sharda Yatra Temple at Teetwal in Kashmir, which was virtually inaugurated on March 22 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was supported by the Dakshinamnaya Sringeri Mutt in Karnataka.
Teetwal, where the temple has been built now, was the historic base camp for devotees who would go to Goddess Sharda's shrine before partition, according to reports.
Nearly 10,000 pilgrims have visited the new Sharda Yatra temple and gurudwara since its inauguration in March this year.

Also Read

Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir will merge with India on its own, says VK Singh

People protest against 'illegal detention' of leader by Pakistan in PoK

Winter session: Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is our own, says Amit Shah

Shweta Sharda, the winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023: Details inside

We welcome the decision: Uddhav Thackeray on SC's verdict on Article 370

'Doesn't speak for party': Congress on Sam Pitroda's Ram Mandir remarks

Jaishankar visits school named after Rabindranath Tagore in Russia

Cyber crimes push overall crime rate in Telangana by 9% in 2023: DGP

Haryana govt doctors go on strike for 2nd time in a week, patients suffer

Ayodhya all set for PM Narendra Modi's visit, heavy security in place

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : PoK Pakistan occupied kasmir central government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon