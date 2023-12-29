Jaishankar visits school named after Rabindranath Tagore in Russia

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India St Petersburg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday visited a school named after Rabindranath Tagore in St Petersburg city in Russia and paid homage to the Nobel laureate.
Posting a video clip of his visit to the school on X, Jaishankar, currently on a five-day visit to Russia, wrote, "Their passion for India was truly moving. See for yourself."

"Delighted to visit the School #653 named after Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in St. Petersburg," he said.
In the video, the minister was seen being welcomed by the students dressed in both Indian and Russian traditional attire. He was also offered a traditional delicacy.
Jaishankar paid homage to a statue of Tagore installed in the school.
A cultural programme was also organised for the event.
Tagore had spent a significant amount of time in Russia, where he was influenced by its culture and literary traditions. His book 'Letters on Russia', written during his travels, vividly describes the details of the Soviet Russian scene of that time.
In another post on X, Jaishankar said that on Thursday evening, he met St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov and "appreciated the support extended to promoting economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between India and Russia".
Before arriving here, Jaishankar visited Moscow where he held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. He also called on President Vladimir Putin and Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

Topics : Vladimir Putin S Jaishankar Rabindranath Tagore India-Russia ties Russia St Petersburg

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

