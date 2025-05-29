Shashi Tharoor slams 'zealots' after Congress leader's 'super BJP' taunt

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday defended his recent remarks on surgical strikes, clarifying that he was “clearly and explicitly” referring to retaliatory actions for terrorist attacks in recent years and not to India’s past wars — as criticism from within his own party mounted.
“I don’t really have time for this — but anyway: For those zealots fulminating about my supposed ignorance of Indian valour across the LoC in the past, my remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by our responsible respect for the LoC and the IB,” Tharoor said in a post on X.
The clarification came after Congress leader Udit Raj criticised Tharoor over comments he made in Panama as part of a multi-party delegation. Tharoor, who is leading the group on a five-country tour, said that when India crossed the LoC for the first time to conduct surgical strikes on a terror base, “that was something we had not done before".
Reacting to Tharoor’s remarks in Panama, Raj alleged that Tharoor is acting like “the spokesperson for the publicity stunts of the BJP". He claimed that Tharoor’s comments were even more vocal than those made by BJP leaders themselves and accused the government of taking credit for the actions of the Indian Armed Forces.