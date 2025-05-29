Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Shashi Tharoor slams 'zealots' after Congress leader's 'super BJP' taunt

Shashi Tharoor slams 'zealots' after Congress leader's 'super BJP' taunt

Congress MP Shashi Thaoor clarifies his remarks on surgical strikes were about recent terror attack responses, not past wars, after party colleague Udit Raj's criticism

Shashi Tharoor,Shashi

The clarification came after Congress leader Udit Raj criticised Tharoor over comments he made in Panama (Photo: PTI)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday defended his recent remarks on surgical strikes, clarifying that he was “clearly and explicitly” referring to retaliatory actions for terrorist attacks in recent years and not to India’s past wars — as criticism from within his own party mounted.
 
“I don’t really have time for this — but anyway: For those zealots fulminating about my supposed ignorance of Indian valour across the LoC in the past, my remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by our responsible respect for the LoC and the IB,” Tharoor said in a post on X.
 
 
The clarification came after Congress leader Udit Raj criticised Tharoor over comments he made in Panama as part of a multi-party delegation. Tharoor, who is leading the group on a five-country tour, said that when India crossed the LoC for the first time to conduct surgical strikes on a terror base, “that was something we had not done before".
 
Reacting to Tharoor’s remarks in Panama, Raj alleged that Tharoor is acting like “the spokesperson for the publicity stunts of the BJP". He claimed that Tharoor’s comments were even more vocal than those made by BJP leaders themselves and accused the government of taking credit for the actions of the Indian Armed Forces.
   

More From This Section

PM Modi in Gandhinagar

PM virtually inaugurates key projects, lays foundation stones in Sikkim

PM Modi in Gandhinagar

Justice for homebuyers key, says PM Modi in ₹62,000 cr PRAGATI review

arrest

Pune Porsche case accused doctor now arrested in kidney transplant racket

Mumbai Rains

IMD predicts heavy rain for Mumbai today; Delhi under yellow alert

PM Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM to embark on 2-day visit to Bihar on Thursday; roadshow, rally on cards

Topics : Congress BJP Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon