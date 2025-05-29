PM virtually inaugurates key projects, lays foundation stones in Sikkim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation and inaugurated several key development projects across Sikkim on Thursday. The Prime Minister had to cancel his scheduled visit to Sikkim for the inauguration of these projects due to inclement weather conditions.
The projects include the new 500-bed district hospital in Namchi worth over ₹750 crore. Additionally, the PM inaugurated the Passenger Ropeway at Sangachoeling, Pelling in Gyalshing District, which promises to improve connectivity and boost tourism in the area.
PM Modi also unveiled the statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan in Sangkhola, Gangtok.
VIDEO | PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) says, "50 years ago, Sikkim chose a democratic future for itself. The people of Sikkim felt a deep desire to connect with the soul of India, along with its geography. There was a belief that when everyone's voice is heard and everyone's… pic.twitter.com/fpsIa3B1nB— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 29, 2025
PM's West Bengal visit
Also Read
PM Modi will visit West Bengal today around 2:15 pm to lay the foundation stone of the City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.
With an investment of over ₹1,010 crore, the project aims to deliver piped natural gas to 2.5 lakh households, set up 19 CNG stations, and supply clean fuel to businesses—boosting both the environment and employment in the region.
PM's Bihar visit
Later in the evening at around 5:45 pm, the PM will be in Bihar to inaugurate the new terminal at Patna airport, built at a cost of ₹1,200 crore and designed to handle one crore passengers annually.
He will also lay the foundation for the new civil enclave at Bihta airport, a ₹1,410 crore project near institutions like IIT Patna and a planned NIT campus, supporting the area’s growth as an education hub.
PM's Uttar Pradesh visit
On Friday at 2:45 pm, Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate several projects. In Kanpur, he will inaugurate and launch projects worth around ₹20,900 crore.
Highlights include the Chunniganj to Kanpur Central Metro stretch, part of a ₹2,120 crore metro expansion with 14 new stations, including five underground, connecting key areas of the city, among other projects in the state.