Shinde-Fadnavis govt must go after SC remarks, says Maha Cong prez Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole demanded that Eknath Shinde-BJP govt leave office immediately, alleging the Supreme Court has expressed anger over religious disputes getting out of hand

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Nana Patole

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday demanded that the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party government leave office immediately, alleging the Supreme Court has expressed anger over religious disputes getting out of hand in the state and flagged instances of alleged hate speech. In a statement, Patole alleged the state government has dealt a big blow to the image of Maharashtra in the last nine months.

Communal disputes are on the rise in the state due to inflammatory speeches made by members of some organisations, but the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is not taking any action against them, alleged the state Congress president.

The Supreme Court has expressed anger against the Maharashtra government and dubbed it "impotent" as due to their inaction religious disputes are getting out of hand in the state, he added. The Shinde-Fadnavis government, which assumed charge on June 30, 2022, has no right to remain in office and it should quit immediately, said the Opposition MLA.

The top court on Wednesday made strong comments during the hearing of a contempt petition seeking action against several state authorities, including Maharashtra, for allegedly failing to register first information reports (FIRs) against those who make hate speech. We are hearing the contempt petition because states are not taking action in time. This is because the state has become impotent, powerless, and does not act in time. Why should we have a state at all if it is silent, the SC said and posted the matter for hearing on April 28 and sought response from Maharashtra on the plea. Stating that the anger expressed by the Supreme Court against the Shinde-Fadnavis government was justified, Patole alleged there is no such thing as law and order in the state. The Congress leader claimed MLAs and MPs of the ruling combine openly bully people.

"A family member of a notorious bookie roams freely in the Home Minister's house, but the police and the Home Minister have no idea about this. Ex-ministers and MLAs are being attacked, but no action has been taken by the government. Even when an MLA of the ruling party (Shiv Sena) fires bullets in public, no action is taken," he alleged.

Patole was apparently referring to the case related to an alleged attempt by a fashion designer to extort money from Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and a 2022 firing incident allegedly involving Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar.

The MPCC president said over the last few months, an organisation staged protests, organised meetings and made provocative statements in various districts of the state, threatening social peace.

Some outfits lodged a complaint with the police, but no action was taken as the government is supporting this particular organisation, said Patole without revealing its identity. "Maharashtra is a progressive and advanced state....Mumbai and Maharashtra have a great reputation in the country, but some organisations are engaged in defaming the state in the name of religion," he said.

The government should display a strong political will and rein in such groups, said Patole.

The strong words uttered by the Supreme Court for the Maharashtra government have never been used against any administration till date, which shows how serious the situation is, said the state Congress president.

Topics : Maharashtra | Madhya Pradesh | Congress

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

