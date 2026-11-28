Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed civic officials in Thane to crack down on unauthorised hoardings that are defacing the city and to frame a new advertising policy, officials said on Saturday.

Shinde, who is also the Guardian Minister of the district, has directed Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Saurabh Rao to launch a special drive and impose heavy penalties and criminal cases against violators, an official release by his office said.

Alongside the enforcement drive, Shinde also suggested that the civic body formulate its own comprehensive new hoarding policy.

Under the proposed policy, he directed the administration to identify suitable locations across the city for installing digital hoardings and allow authorised advertisements against prescribed fees.

He noted that regulating outdoor advertising through digital hoardings would not only curb visual clutter but also boost the Thane Municipal Corporation's revenue.