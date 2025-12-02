Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 'We are united': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar reject leadership-change buzz

'We are united': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar reject leadership-change buzz

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar said there were no differences between them, attempting to end speculation over a possible leadership shift in the state

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar address the media after a breakfast meeting, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Tuesday, December 2, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

In an attempt to put to rest speculation over a leadership tussle in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, are united and are running the government in complete harmony.
 
After a breakfast meeting at Shivakumar’s residence in Bengaluru, their second such meeting in four days, Siddaramaiah said, "There are no differences. DK Shivakumar and I are united. We run the government unitedly. In the future also we will run the government unitedly."
 

What sparked the speculations?

The meeting comes amid sustained speculation over a possible leadership change in the state as the Congress government crossed the midway point of its five-year term on November 20. A purported power-sharing understanding from 2023 has fuelled conversations around whether Shivakumar will take over as CM.
 
 
Amid this chatter, over a dozen Congress MLAs reportedly met All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge last month to back Shivakumar as CM. Following this, Siddaramaiah also had a meeting with Kharge, reportedly to discuss the issue. 

On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah also said he would meet AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal at a function in Mangaluru on Wednesday. He reiterated that both he and Shivakumar would abide by whatever the Congress high command decides. 
 
Asked about when Shivakumar might assume the top post, he said, "When the high command says."
 
He added that there had been no communication so far from the party leadership regarding any timeline. “If they call us, we will definitely go and meet them,” he stated.
 
Shivakumar also dismissed talk of factionalism, stating that Congress MLAs remained united and that there were “no differences” within the party.
 
On being asked about the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle, Siddaramaiah said the matter rested with the high command.
 
He added that the meeting also involved discussions on the legislature session beginning December 8 in Belagavi, as well as plans to convene Karnataka MPs in Delhi the same day to raise state-specific issues during the ongoing Parliament session.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

