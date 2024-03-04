Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Google celebrates French singer Taos Amrouche's 111th birth anniversary

Google Doodle celebrates the 111th birth anniversary of French singer, author, and folklorist, Taos Amrouche. Know more about Taos Amrouche's early life and career

Google Doodle

Google Doodle celebrates Taos Amrouche

Sudeep Singh Rawat Sudeep Singh Rawat
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google Doodle celebrates Taos Amrouche's 111th birth anniversary on March 4, 2024. Taos Amrouche was a popular French singer, author, and folklorist who made Berber literature and culture more accessible. 

Taos was born on March 4, 1913, in Tunisia's Tunis where her parents moved from Algeria.  The doodle is visible in the region of Tunisia, Algeria and France. She was among the first women who published her novel.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Taos Amrouche Early life 

Taos Amrouche completed her early education in Tunisia's Tunis and moved to France to attend university in 1935. People know her as someone who collected and interpreted Kabyle songs with her brother and mother. She also received a scholarship where she got the chance to analyse Spanish and Berber music at the Casa Velasquez in Spain.

She developed her interest in the oral traditions of the Kabyle people and she also visited Algeria to learn more about her ethnic heritage.

Taos Amrouche Career

Taos Amrouche’s first novel, Jacinthe noir (Black Hyacinth), was released in 1947. It was one of the earliest books published by an Algerian woman. The book describes a Tunisian girl who comes from two cultures. Thereafter Taos published another book ‘Rue des tambourins’ (Street of the Tabors) reflecting her childhood where she shared her experience as an Algerian and French person. She also wrote, La Grain magique (The Magic Grain), this book is a collection of her poems, proverbs, and legends.

Amrouche had a deep interest in performing traditional Berber songs in French. Her first successful album was Chants berbères de Kabylie (Berber songs from Kabyle) and thereafter she released four more albums. 

Amrouche preserved parts of her oral heritage and connected her with French and Kabyle identities in the form of stories and songs. She actively participated in Berber discussions and she also hosted meetings with Paris home. She co-founded the Académie berbère. A plaque celebrating her art is displayed outside her home. 

Also Read

Google Doodle celebrates opening of Cricket World Cup 2023. Details here

Google Doodle celebrates 172nd b'day of Mexican lithographer Jose Posada

Google turns 25 with a doodle and celebrating walk down memory lane

Google Doodle celebrates 86th birth anniversary of Indonesian actress

Google Doodle celebrates Mexican archaeologist Alfonso Caso's 128th b'day

Employee Appreciation Day 2024: Know importance of employees' contribution

Who is Radhika Merchant? Know everything about Ambani family's new member

Zero Discrimination Day 2024: History, significance, theme or more

Leap year 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates 'Leap Day' today, details inside

Leap Day 2024: History, significance and some interesting facts of Feb 29

Topics : Google Google Doodle Google news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon