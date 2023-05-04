close

UP Municipal Election 2023: Over 19% turnout till 11 am, details here

In the first phase of the UP Municipal Election 2023, 44,232 candidates are competing, and more than 2.40 crore people are eligible to vote

UP Municipal Election 2023

UP Municipal Election 2023. Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
On Thursday, 7,593 representatives, including 10 mayors and 820 corporators, were elected in the first phase of urban local body elections in 37 districts across UP. The State Election Commission reports that 19.7% of votes cast were recorded until 11 a.m. 
As per the State Election Commission (SEC), a polling percentage of 28.13 was in Shravasti, 27.5 per cent in Shamli. The polling percentage in Prayagraj was 9.68 while Ghazipur's polling percentage remained at 0.08 per cent.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, made his way to a booth in Gorakhpur to cast his vote after the polls opened. Adityanath wrote in a tweet, "Voting is our right and our main duty. Additionally, you must vote to increase the power of your municipal body".



UP Municipal Election 2023: Overview

In the first phase, 1.12 crore electors are ladies and 1.27 crore are male citizens. There will be elections for 2,740 nagar palika parishad members and 103 chairperson positions.

Polling for the second phase is planned to occur on May 11 and the counting will happen on May 13.
The Uttar Pradesh police assigned 19,880 inspectors and sub-inspectors, 1,01,477 head constables and constables, 47,985 home guards, 35 organizations of Central Armed Police Forces, and 7,500 under-training sub-inspectors to guarantee the smooth working of the elections.

UP Municipal Election 2023: Political Action

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is probably going to make his vote in Lucknow, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak will vote in Prayagraj. Dinesh Sharma, a former deputy chief minister, will also vote in Lucknow. The results of the elections will set the vibe in front of the 2024 Lok Sabha decisions with CM Adityanath and opposition SP president Akhilesh Yadav driving a high-level campaign. 
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the coming days and year has been shaped by Adityanath's 19 public meetings in seven days. In every one of these campaigns, he featured how his administration cleared out the “mafia” “aparadhi”, “danga”, “gunda” and “tamancha” (country-made weapon) culture, partnering it consistently with the past Samajwadi Party-drove government in the state.

Other political parties election campaigns were relatively low-key, barring the BJP and the SP, whose leaders actively participated in election rallies. On Tuesday, BSP chief Mayawati, who did not participate in any campaigning of her own, tweeted a call to vote for her party. With top Congress pioneers like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge occupied in the Karnataka assembly elections, some state party leaders were seen looking for help for the party nominees.



UP Municipal Election 2023: City and Security 

On Thursday, polling will be held in 37 districts; Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Unnao, Hardoi, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri,  Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli and Jaunpur of 9 divisions of Uttar Pradesh i.e. Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Devipatan, Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

Muslim-majority districts include Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Agra, and Bahraich.
Just before the decisions, the BJP asked the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) to deploy cops or ladies staff at booths to actually take a look at the character of 'parda nashin' (veiled) female voters. The party asserted that failing to do so would facilitate bogus voting.

First Published: May 04 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

