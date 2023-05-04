close

Army helicopter crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, three injured

The advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv on an operational mission came down on the banks of a river in Marwah area, cut off from the district headquarters due to heavy snow

Press Trust of India Jammu
Helicopter crash

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
An Army helicopter crashed after a hard landing in a forested area in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday following a technical fault, injuring the two pilots and a technician on board, officials said.

The advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv on an operational mission came down on the banks of a river in Marwah area, cut off from the district headquarters due to heavy snow.

A court of inquiry has been ordered and further details are being ascertained, the Army said in a statement.

At about 1115 hours on 04 May 2023, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir, the Udhampur-based Northern Command said in a statement.

The pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing, it said.

Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing. Immediate rescue operations were launched and Army rescue teams reached the site, the statement said.

The injured have been evacuated to command hospital, Udhampur, the Army said.

Locals in the area rushed to the site and helped rescue the injured men.

The wreckage of the helicopter was found on the banks of the river, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal.

He had earlier put the time of the incident at around 10.35 am.

For people in the area, helicopters are the only mode of transport during winter. Helicopters are also the only source of supplies, including rations.

There was some confusion earlier in the day over how many people were on board.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar helicopter crash

First Published: May 04 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

