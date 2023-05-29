close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sitharaman slams Chidambaram's comments on Rs 2,000 banknote withdrawal

The Reserve Bank of India recently announced withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes from circulation and asked people to deposit it in banks or get it exchanged by September 30

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Nirmala Sitharaman

Photo: Twitter @FinMinIndia

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 3:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday criticised Congress leader P Chidambaram over his comments on the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency note and said to cast aspersions on matters of this nature "does not augur well with the former finance minister".

She was speaking to reporters here as a part of press conferences being held by Union ministers in different parts of the country on the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

Chidambaram on Monday said the introduction of Rs 2,000 note and its subsequent withdrawal have cast doubt on the integrity and stability of the Indian currency.

He also said the key economic indicators are pointing downward and there is low confidence that the economy will reach the high growth path.

The Reserve Bank of India recently announced withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes from circulation and asked people to deposit it in banks or get it exchanged by September 30.

Asked about Chidambaram's comments, Sitharaman said, To cast aspersions on the matters of this nature, currency, decision of the central bank does not augur well with the former finance minister who has been with the ministry."

"The (UPA) government lasted for 10 years, in which for a large part he was finance minister. There were several questions we had raised in Parliament and we never had a substantial answer for them, she said.

Also Read

Treasury benches forestalled debate: Chidambaram on 'no debate on budget'

Chidambaram welcomes Mamata's call for reciprocal support to Congress

UCC, NRC have potential to divide, K'taka will reject BJP: Chidambaram

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

New Parliament building LIVE updates: Phase II of inaugural event begins

Govt must give justice to India's daughters: Mayawati on wrestler's protest

Kejriwal to meet Yechury for CPM's support against Centre's Ordinance

One more cheetah released in MP's Kuno National Park; count reaches 7

PM flags off Vande Bharat Express that will connect Guwahati, Jalpaiguri

PM Modi brought alive concept of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': CM Adityanath

I would think it is better for all of us to understand the situation and provide observations which are commensurate with the office he had held and not be frivolous about commenting and judging it, Sitharaman said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman P Chidambaram Rs 2000 note

First Published: May 29 2023 | 3:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Talks possible if Imran Khan apologised for May 9 carnage: Pak minister

Imran Khan, ex-Pak PM
1 min read

Karnataka govt to identify and snub bureaucrats with RSS affiliations

Congress
2 min read

ONGC Videsh has around $100 mn of dividend income stuck in Russia: Official

ONGC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
4 min read

Zomato joins Dial4242 to provide medical support to delivery partners

Zomato, food delivery
2 min read

Debt-to-earnings ratio of steel makers to remain below 2 times: Crisil

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel
3 min read

Most Popular

The Super Bowl pitch: Indian Premier League wins the audience Test

IPL
3 min read

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

Isro, Navic
2 min read

'PM was busy posing for photos when we were getting thrashed': Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik wins maiden CWG Gold at Commonwealth Games 2022. Source: IANS
2 min read

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July, says ISRO Chief S Somanath

ISRO
2 min read

New Parliament to mark journey towards a developed India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon