Skilled manpower makes Tamil Nadu top destination for investors: TRB Rajaa

Highly skilled human resources, a governance framework rooted in progressive policies, and focus on inclusivity and

sustainability are the key driving forces attracting investors to Tamil Nadu, state industries minister T R B Rajaa said on Friday, addressing an investment conclave in Mumbai.

Tamil Nadu was ranked as the top state in NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index, 2022. The global spotlight has increasingly turned to Tamil Nadu in recent years, with leading companies such as Saint-Gobain, Omron, Foxconn, Amazon, Coherent, Hitachi Energy and many others establishing or expanding their operations in various sectors.

In the Mumbai Investment Conclave, Rajaa spoke about the state's success story in economic growth. He underscored that this was driven by effective leadership and good governance, resulting in global corporations and investors expressing keen interest in investing in the state.

"Investing in Tamil Nadu assures robust growth. This state boasts highly skilled human resources and a governance framework rooted in progressive policies, giving top priority to inclusivity and sustainability," Rajaa said. Highlighting the exceptional industrial growth and diversity within Tamil Nadu, he noted, "We stand as sector leaders in automobile, electric vehicles, Global Capability Centres, renewable energy components, and medical device manufacturing, among other sectors."

The minister also emphasised Tamil Nadu's rapid progress towards its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, facilitated by the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders. "Our growth model is distinctive and focused on fostering uniform development across all sectors and regions. It ensures inclusivity, ensuring economic advancement's benefits touch every citizen. We are committed to policy-driven governance," Rajaa said.

The state is organising Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet scheduled for 7 and 8 January, 2024, highlighting it as the ideal platform to showcase the state's strengths and growth potential.

"Under the visionary leadership of our Chief Minister, we pursue a multi-pronged approach to attract capital-intensive investment projects, creating substantial 'high-tech' job opportunities, especially for our youth," he added.

In his address, Hans Raj Verma, chairman and managing director, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, spoke about the investment climate in the state, providing valuable insights into the opportunities available, including infrastructure enhancements and sector-specific prospects.

V. Vishnu, managing director and chief executive officer, Guidance Tamil Nadu, offered a comprehensive overview of the industrial ecosystem in the state, sharing key insights and focusing on strategic location and government initiatives to attract investors.