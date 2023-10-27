close
SBI, IDBI to Canara Bank: Lucrative offers to explore this festive season

Banks and credit card companies have different lucrative offers for customers amid the ongoing festive season. Check which bank has the best offers for customers

Banks

Banks

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
Banks and credit card companies are giving several offers during this festive season to their customers. We recently celebrated Dussehra, and now the Diwali festival is awaited next month. During this festive season, banks like SBI, IDBI, Bank of Baroda and many others, are offering lucrative offers to their customers. 

Banks are attracting consumers by offering loans and other financial goods as the festive season begins. 

State Bank of India

State Bank of India offers substantial concessions on home loans, which is a reduction of up to 65 basis points for eligible borrowers. The SBI offer is available until December 31, 2023. The SBI has also linked these offers with an individual's CIBIL score, the higher the CIBIL score ranging from 300 to 900, the more enticing the concessions, making the home loan processing more accessible and cost-effective for borrowers.

SBI has also announced not to charge any processing fees on car loans until January 31, 2024.

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank or AU SFB announced exciting season deals on AU Credit and Debit Cards as part of the "Heart to Cart" shopping festival campaign, which will end on November 15, 2023. The top merchants are participating in electronics, apparel, household appliances, food and grocery, travel, utility, furniture, and merchant EMI.

IDBI Bank

According to the official website, the bank has extended the "Amrit Mahotsav FD" offer until October 31, 2023. This will give customers more time to benefit from this fixed deposit opportunity.

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda is offering home loans at a competitive rate of 8.40 per cent without any processing fees.
Customers can also get personal loans from the Bank of Baroda at 10.10 per cent per annum at a discount of up to 80 basis points without any processing fee and loan limits of up to Rs 20 lakh.
Car loans are available at 8.70 per cent per annum and this too has no processing fee.
The bank has also started special loans for students starting at 8.55 per cent per annum and a reduction of 60 basis points without collateral.

Canara Bank

Canara Bank has also waived its processing and documentation charges on car loans and home loans during the ongoing festive celebrations.

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

